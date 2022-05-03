এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (5)

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Set 5
a. He studies medicine so that ______.
b. Time has its wings. It was five years since we ______.
c. The poor man knocked at my door. He came to me with a view to ______.
d. I found a box in the room. The box was too heavy for ______.
e. I went to market yesterday. Had you requested me. I ______ .
f. Do not worry about me. I ______ after I have finish my study.
g. They are very hard working. If the bank gives them loan on easy terms, they ______.
h. Unity is strength. United we stand, ______ .
i. We had to walk through a jungle. We saw a snake while we ______ .
j. Everybody will go to the graveyard after death. A graveyard is a place ______.
Answer:
a. He studies medicine so that .
b. It was five years since we .
c. He came to me with a view to .
d. The box was too heavy for .
e. Had you requested me I .
f. I after I have finished my study.
g. If the bank gives them a loan on easy terms, they .
h. United we stand .
i. We saw a snake while we .
j. A graveyard is a place .
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা