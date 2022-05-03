পড়াশোনা

এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (5)

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে

লেখা:
ইকবাল খান
এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (5)

Complete the sentences using suitable clauses/ phrases.

Set 5

a. He studies medicine so that ______.

b. Time has its wings. It was five years since we ______.

c. The poor man knocked at my door. He came to me with a view to ______.

d. I found a box in the room. The box was too heavy for ______.

e. I went to market yesterday. Had you requested me. I ______ .

f. Do not worry about me. I ______ after I have finish my study.

g. They are very hard working. If the bank gives them loan on easy terms, they ______.

h. Unity is strength. United we stand, ______ .

i. We had to walk through a jungle. We saw a snake while we ______ .

j. Everybody will go to the graveyard after death. A graveyard is a place ______.

Answer:

a. He studies medicine so that he may be a doctor.

b. It was five years since we had met last.

c. He came to me with a view to drinking a glass of water.

d. The box was too heavy for me to lift.

e. Had you requested me I would have bought a shirt for you.

f. I will go to bed after I have finished my study.

g. If the bank gives them a loan on easy terms, they will surely utilize it properly.

h. United we stand divided we fall.

i. We saw a snake while we were walking.

j. A graveyard is a place where dead bodies are buried.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Complete the sentences (4)

বিজ্ঞাপন
বিজ্ঞাপন
পড়াশোনা থেকে আরও পড়ুন
মন্তব্য করুন
বিজ্ঞাপন
বিজ্ঞাপন