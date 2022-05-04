এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (6)

Set 6

a. Honesty is the best policy. If you maintain honesty, ______.

b. Patriotism is a noble virtue. It is high time ______.

c. English is an international language. I wish ______.

d. If I had much money, ______.

e. There goes a proverb that ______. So, you have to make friendship with a gentleman.

f. Hardly had he seen his friend ______ .

g. It is a long time since we ______ .

h. All of us have to work hard with a view to ______.

i. I was too young to ______.

j. A student has to be punctual. He has to study regularly lest he ______ .

Answer

a. If you maintain honesty, you will be successful .

b. It is high time we practiced patriotism .

c. I wish I could learn English well .

d. It I had much money, I would set up a school for the old .

e. There goes a proverb that a friend in need is a friend indeed .

f. Hardly had he seen his friend when he rushed to greet him .

g. It is a long time since we met each other .

h. All of us have to work hard with a view to developing our motherland .

i. I was too young to say ‘no’ to a woman .

j. He has to study regularly lest he should fail in the exam .

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Complete the sentences (5)