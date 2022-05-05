পড়াশোনা

এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (7)

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে

লেখা:
ইকবাল খান
Complete the sentences using suitable clauses/ phrases.

Set 7

a. We are closely related to our environment. We should keep the environment free from pollution so that _____.

b. We must follow the rules of hygiene. Without following the rules of hygiene, we _____.

c. He was very hopeful about winning the game. He _____ before he took part in the competition.

d. He had a street accident and his mother injured herself falling on the stairs. To tell the truth misfortune _____.

e. She has got GPA 4.50. If _____ more seriously, she would have got GPA 5 in the exam.

f. The boy was playing when _____. He stopped his playing at once.

g. I feel a very bad headache. If _____, I would continue my classes.

h. Time plays a very crucial role in human life. We cannot prosper in life unless _____.

i. He runs very fast. Last year he _____ that other competitiors were left behind.

j. Human body needs a balanced diet. If _____.

Answer:

a. We should keep the environment free from pollution so that we may lead a healthy life.

b. Without following the rules of hygiene, we cannot get a sound health.

c. He has practiced a lot before he took part in the competition.

d. To tell the truth, misfortune never comes alone.

e. If she had studied more seriously, she would have got GPA 5 in the exam.

f. The boy was playing when his father returned home.

g. If I felt better, I would continue my classes.

h. We cannot prosper in life unless we make the proper use of time.

i. Last year he ran so fast that other competitors were left behind.

j. If we take a balanced diet, it will keep us fit.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

