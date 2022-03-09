এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue

17.

[ either or, both and, looking for, as to, ask for, looks like, at last, either of, look after, what like. ]

a. Mr A: ____ was Mrs Bazlu _____? Mr B: She was a woman of mean understanding, little information, and uncertain temper.

b. Don’t _____ him ______ money. He is out of pocket now.

c. She had no dowry, no hopes, no means of becoming known, appreciated, loved, and married by a man ______ rich distinguished; and she allowed herself to marry a clerk in the office of the Board of Education.

d. You can stay here as long as you wish. You can use _____ the bathrooms.

e. Lighter and lighter, until _____ the sun touched the tops of the still trees, and poured its radiance over the hill. In the glow, the water of the winery fountain seemed to turn to blood, and the stone faces crimsoned.

f. “Yes?” said the Doctor, with evident constraint. “Bring your chair here, and speak on.” He complied ______ the chair, but appeared to find the speaking on less easy.

g. She was _____ pretty _____ clever. She made a brilliant result in the year final examination.

h. She is in ecstasy. She ____ she is dreaming.

i. C: Could you _____ the kinds while I go shopping? D: Yes, of course.