এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue

19.

[ was brought, got to, used to, would like, was to, Like, a while, would have, ought to, So long as. ]

a. He ____ be told that supper awaited him then and there, and that he was prayed to come to it. In a little while he came.

b. First Man : “You ____ go there then.”Second Man: “I would be too happy. If I could live there and love God and serve Him!”

c. “All right,” I said. “Let’s try and sleep ____ .”

d. I ____ to meet that fellow. He’s a fine writer.

e. 1st Soldier: “I ____ to see her around the town.” 2nd Soldier: “She used to have a lot of soldiers. They never brought her any good luck.”

f. You ____ get all right. A man can’t get along that don’t sleep.

g. Mrs Lorry: “I should have thought.” Miss Pross: “Pooh! You ____ thought!”

h. There are people who would make war. In this country there are many ____ that. There are other people who would not make war.

i. “Bring me hither that fellow!” said the Marquis to the courier. The fellow ___ , cap in hand, and the other fellows closed round to look and listen, in the manner of the people at the Paris fountain.