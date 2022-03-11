এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue

a. Manir waved back the men with the capes. Stepping back cautiously, they saw his face was white and sweating. Didn’t they know ____ keep back?

b. Well, somebody kill ____ his other bull. They had cut away all his shirt.

She was a very good kind of woman, not too clever to be a valuable neighbour to Mrs. Bennet.

d. I said, “ ____ do they ? “They look like white elephants,” she said.

e. M: And if I do it you’ll be happy and things ____ they were and you’ll love me?

g. “They’re lovely hills,” she said. “They really white elephants. I just meant the coloring of their skin through the trees.”

j. He was not ____ die. There would be a priest if he was going to die.

Answer: a. enough to b. would have to c. What like d. what look like e. will be like f. would not g. don’t look like h. can have i. could have j. going to.