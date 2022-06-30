এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling with words (7)

7. [ as if, it is about time, would rather, feel like, blow one’s own trumpet, is used to, as far as, when it comes to, had better, needn’t have. ]

a. “Can I smoke here?” “I suggest you dont. It’s a no smoking zone.”

b. This car is absolutely fine the engine is concerned.

c. We rushed to the station lest we might miss the train. But the train was late and we had to wait for an hour. We hurried.

d. It’s half past 10 and Diba is still in bed. she got up.

e. Nishi is a nice girl. But cooking, she is absolutely hopeless.

f. Lima has always lived alone. She living alone.

g. Well, you don’t need to . We know that you have some talent.

h. Look at that building! It looks it were going to fall down!

i. I am very tired. I don’t going out this evening.

j. “It’s getting late. I have to go now.” “You not. It’s raining very hard.”

Answer

a. would rather; b. as far as; c. needn’t have; d. It is about time; e. when it comes to; f. is used to; g. blow your own trumpet; h. as if; i. feel like; j. had better.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

