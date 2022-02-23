এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks

Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

31.

Bangladesh is beset (a) many problems. Illiteracy is one of them. It is not a boon (b) us. It is undoubtedly (c) curse. It hinders all kinds of developments of (d) country. It also causes many other problems in our (e) society. As most of our people are not conscious (f) the importance of education, we cannot take proper (g) steps to eradicate illiteracy. As a result, we are lagging behind. We have to depend (h) the foreign aids. All of us should come forward jointly to remove illiteracy (i) society. Then (j) development of the country will be possible.

Answer: a. with; b. to; c. a; d. a; e. x; f. of; g. x; h. on; i. from; j. the.

32.

(a) hospital is the home (b) the sick. It gives (c) medical treatment (d) them free of cost. A hospital is generally run (e) the government.

(f) hospital has outdoor and indoor sections. (g) great number of the sick people are treated in (h) outdoor section. People attacked (i) serious illness are admitted (j) the indoor section.

Answer: a. A; b. for; c. x; d. to; e. by; f. A; g. A; h. the; i. with; j. to.

33.

Man’s dignity depends (a) his hard work. Man is (b) social being. He is to work (c) others. He should not feel proud (d) his blue blood. He should help the people (e) distress. (f) man he is helping may be inferior (g) him by birth. But he is after all (h) man. As human beings, all are (i) equal. Man must die. But he may live years after years (j) his work.

Answer: a. upon; b. a; c. for; d. of; e. in; f. The; g. to; h. a; i. x; j. through.

34.

Honesty is the quality of speaking (a) truth. Honesty is great (b) virtue. It is the road (c) peace and happiness. (d) man who possesses is blessed. He is respected by all and hated by none. Even (e) dishonest man cannot but respect him. (f) honest man enjoys peace (g) mind. Though he suffers (h) times, he succeeds (i) the long run and is happy. A dishonest man may succeed (j) the time being.

Answer: a. the; b. x; c. to; d. The; e. a; f. An; g. of; h. at; i. in; j. for.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

