দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (2)

2.

a. No other girl in the class was as good as Tarin. (Comparative)

b. She was an extraordinary child. (Negative)

c. How attentive she was in reading and writing! (Assertive)

d. Her parents liked her very much. (Negative)

e. Everyone praised her. (Passive voice)

f. She was very attentive to her study. (Exclamatory)

g. Her mother was helped by Tarin in her free time. (Active voice)

h. She always spoke the truth. (Passive voice)

i. She was one of the most intelligent girls in the school. (Positive)

j. She works hard to shine in life. (Imperative)

Answer:

a. Tarin was better than any other girl in the class.

b. She was not an ordinary child.

c. She was very attentive in reading and writing.

d. Her parents did not dislike her at all.

e. She was praised by everyone.

f. How attentive she was to her study!

g. Tarin helped her mother in her free time.

h. The truth was always spoken by her.

i. Very few girls in the school were as intelligent as she.

j. Let her work hard to shine in life.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Change Sentences -1