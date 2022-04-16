দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Rearranging (10)

10.

a. In 1609 Galileo heard of telescope invented by a Hans Lippershey, a maker of spectacles.

b. He persuaded his father to let him study medicine and philosophy at the University of Pisa.

c. He wanted to make his son a cloth-dealer.

d. Soon Galileo made more powerful telescopes with which he made many amazing discoveries about the sun and the moon and stars.

e. Galileo was born on 15 February 1564, at Pisa, Italy.

f. He set to work on the day he heard of the Dutch telescope and made one of his own.

g. He showed at a very early age, an unusual talent for science.

h. But Galileo had no taste for business.

i. His father was a skilful musician and mathematician.

j. At the age of only seventeen he had invented an important scientific law-the Law of the Pendulum.

Answer: e + i + c + h + g + j + b + a + f + d

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

