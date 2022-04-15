দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Rearranging (9)

দশম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
9.
a. The banker said, ‘I will put an end to your toiling.’
b. One day the banker asked the cobbler. ‘How much a year do you earn?’
c. He took the money, hurried back home and buried it in the earth, but alas! He buried his happiness with it too.
d. There lived a happy cobbler who passed his days working and singing from morning till night.
e. The cobbler replied, ‘How much a year, Sir?’
f. Take this money and keep them carefully and use them in time of need.
g. He had a rich neighbour who was a banker.
h. I have never counted that way.
i. The cobbler had never seen so much money at a time in life before.
j. As you can see, I live from hand to mouth but somehow I manage to have three meals everyday and I am happy.
Answer: d + g + b + e + h + j + a + f + i + c
মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা