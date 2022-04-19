দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Rearranging (13)

13.

a. He is called the Father of Biology because of his creativity.

b. Politics is one of the famous books where we get the fullest development of his wisdom.

c. Aristotle was born in Greece.

d. He also wrote books of Literature, Biology, Economics and comparative politics.

e. He wanted to be a free thinker.

f. His father wanted him to be a physician but he never cherished to be so.

g. As a result, from his childhood, he studied under a great free thinker, Plato.

h. He was son of Royal Physician.

i. Aristotle, achieving his academic qualifications, took the pen to write on different topics suitable for human civilization.

j. Plato taught Aristotle according to his own way.

Answer: c + h + f + e + g + j + i + b + d + a

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Rearranging – 12