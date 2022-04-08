দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Rearranging (2)

2.

a. Shakespeare was married at eighteen to a woman of twenty-one.

b. There he became an actor and a playwright.

c. But he never attended any college.

d. By this time he was thirty.

e. He received a sound and basic education.

f. During the next ten years he composed his greatest plays.

g. William Shakespeare was born in 1564 at Stratford-on-Avon in England.

h. He had three children before he was twenty-one.

i. A few years later, he went to London.

j. He had become prosperous before he reached the age of thirty four.

Answer: g + e + c + a + h + i + b + d + f + j

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

