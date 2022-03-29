দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (13,14)

13.

face-have-think-try-be-buy-require-cheat

Price hike of household products (a) ______ now a problem for us. Everyday we (b) ______ it. Most of our people (c) ______ low income are in danger. They (d) ______ of purchasing meat and fish as they (e) ______ . The price of vegetables is also high. We are to bargain (f) ______ simple products. Many times the buyers (g) ______ .There (h) ______ a fixed price for every time. Then it (i) ______ possible to make the buyers free from harassment. Government (j) ______ to fulfill our expectation.

Answer: a. is, b. face, c. having, d. cannot think, e. require, f. to buy, g. are cheated, h. must be / should be, i. will be, j. is trying.

14.

mould-take-shape-get-exercise– grow-learn-teach-influence-form

A mother (a) ______ an undeniable influence in (b) ______ children′s character and in (c) ______ their future destiny. The things that they learn at home (d) ______ a firm root in them. And it goes without saying that this learning they (e) ______ mostly from their mother as they live under direct supervision and constant care. This is why a child (f) ______ the language first from its mother. The culture of the family also (g) ______ the children′s habits and manners. Mother should (h) ______ her children how to (i) ______ the habit of good manners to (j) ______ up in gentle environment.

Answer: a. exercises, b. shaping, c. moulding, d. take, e. get, f. learns, g. influences, h. teach, i. form, j. grow.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

