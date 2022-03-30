দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (15-16)

15.

speak– enable– live– see– be

choose– give– fail– suffer– take

There are several reasons why friendship (a) ______ so necessary in human life. A man without a friend is like a man (b) ______ in wilderness. Moreover, it (c) ______him to understand his surroundings in a better way. By (d) ______to a friend, a man can get relief. The advice (e) ______by a friend is sometimes more reliable than his own judgment. Thus, it is (f) ______that friendship is really important. But a man must (g) ______ time while (h) ______ a friend. If he (i) ______ to select the right person as a friend, he (j) ______ in the long run.

Answer: a. is, b. living, c. enables, d. speaking, e. given, f. seen, g. take,

h. choosing, i. fails, j. will suffer/suffers.

16.

understand– form– consider– owe– take

respect– succeed– acquire– admit– forget

In an educational institution teacher- student relationship is (a) ______to be the most important matter. It is such a relationship that is (b) ______ on the basis of mutual (c) ______. A student always (d) ______to his teachers because he cannot but (e) ______help from them in case of (f) ______ knowledge. The sensible students never (g) ______their teachers. Moreover, they (h) ______their memorable teachers role which helps them (i) ______ in life. So, they always (j) ______ their teachers.

Answer: a. considered, b. formed, c. understanding, d. owes, e. take,

f. acquiring, g. forget, h. admit, i. succeed, j. respect.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

