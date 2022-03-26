7.

manage-invent-rescue-give-run

print-acquire-teach-work-go

Edison never (a) ______to school. All education that he ever got (b) ______ to him by his mother. At the age of twelve, he was put to (c) ______on a railway. Having a great deal to do with newspapers, he (d) ______ to pick up the art of (e) ______ and he printed a newspaper of his own named ‘The Weekly Herald.’One day, he (f) ______a station-master's child which was nearly (g) ______over by a train. The station-master out of gratitude, (h) ______him how to use the telegraph. Young Edison soon (i) ______great skill at the telegraph. When only twenty, Edison (j) ______a new telegraph which was extremely useful.

Answer: a. went, b. was given, c. work, d. managed, e. printing, f. rescued, g. run, h. taught, i. acquired, j. invented.

8.

value-support-rush-grow-go

reform-ascertain-inspire-comprise-be

Friendship (a) ______with the feeling or relationship that friends have. A real friend is one who (b) ______ to his friend in his hour of need. A person (c) ______ honest and sincere(d) ______ to be a good friend. Friendship (e) ______ of mutual trust and help. One cannot enjoy true and permanent friendship if he (f) ______ it. A true friend (g) ______ the other to improve himself. He always protests him against (h) ______ towards the wrong path. One (i) ______ a derailed friend or group of friends. The steady affection of a friend (j) ______ greatly in one's life.

Answer: a. grows, b. rushes, c. being, d. is ascertained, e. is comprised, f. does not support, g. inspires, h. going, i. cannot reform, j. is valued.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

