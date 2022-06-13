নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (31)

31. (a) ______ hospital is the home (b) ______ the sick. It gives (c) ______ medical treatment (d) ______ them free of cost. A hospital is generally run (e) ______ the government. (f) ______ hospital has outdoor and indoor sections. (g) ______ great number of the sick people are treated in (h) ______ outdoor section. People attacked (i) ______ serious illness are admitted (j) ______the indoor section.

Answer: a. A; b. for; c. x; d. to; e. by; f. A; g. A; h. the; i. with; j. to.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

