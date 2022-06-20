নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (38)

38. Youth is (a) ______ best time of life. This is the time when it is (b) ______ most important (c) ______ one to remember (d) ______ maxim: As you sow, so shall you reap. One must sow the seeds (e) ______ industry, truthfulness, honesty and other virtues (f) ______ this season to reap the harvest (g) ______ prosperity and happiness. Whatever takes root in (h) ______ man at this time lasts (i) ______ the rest of his life and moulds his (j) ______ future.

Answer:

a. the; b. x; c. for; d. the; e. of; f. in; g. of; h. a; i. throughout; j. x.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Fill in the blanks -37