নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (9)

9. Man is (a) _______ maker of his own fate. If he makes (b) _______ proper division (c) _______ his time and does his duties accordingly, he will surely improve and prosper (d) _______ life. But if he does otherwise, he is sure to suffer when it is too (e) _______ late. To waste time is similar (f) _______ commit suicide, In fact, our life is nothing but (g) _______ sum total (h) _______ hours, days and years. If we waste (i) _______ morning hours of life, we shall have to suffer (j) _______ the long run.

Answer:

a. the; b. a; c. of; d. in; e. x; f. to; g. the; h. of; i. the; j. in.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

