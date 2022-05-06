নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (12)

12. In ancient time, text book was the most (a) _____ (resource) thing for the students. Teachers were the only guides and source of information. The students had to collect all the (b) _____ (inform) from the lecture of their (c) _____ (teach). There was no guidebook or other (d) _____ (refer) books in the market. During that period, a teacher had to deliver a lecture by (e) _____ (study) the textbook. Because of the (f) _____ (situate) , the students used to depend on the teachers (g) _____ (complete) As a result, there was a great (h) _____ (relate) between a (i) _____ (teach) and a student. Their (j) __________(popular) existed among the students in the society. But now students’ (k) _____ (depend) on them is little. Nowadays, many (l) _____ (inform) guide books are (m) _____ (avail) in the market. Moreover, private tutors play an important role in their (n) _____ (educate).

Answer:

a. resourceful; b. information; c. teachers; d. reference; e. studying; f. situation; g. completely; h. relation; i. teacher; j. popularity; k. dependence; l. informative; m. available; n. education.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

