নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (13)

13. Life without leisure and (a) _____ (relax) is dull. Nobody can work without rest. Life becomes (b) _____ (charm) if man does not have any time to enjoy (c) _____ (beauty) objects of nature. (d) _____ (monotony) work hinders the (e) _____ (smooth) of work. Leisure (f) _____ (new) our spirit of work. Everybody knows that (g) _____ (work) is (h) _____ (harm) . Leisure does not mean (i) _____ (idle) . It gives (j) _____ (fresh) to our mind. By having some leisure, we become (k) _____ (revitalize) to work. So, we must spend some spare time (l) _____ (pleasant) . On the contrary, (m) _____ (monotony) work makes our life simply (n) _____ (misery) .

Answer:

a. relaxation; b. charmless; c. beautiful; d. Monotonous; e. smoothness; f. renews; g. overwork; h. harmful; i. idleness; j. freshness; k. revitalized; l. pleasantly; m. monotonous; n. miserable.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Prefixes and suffixes (12)