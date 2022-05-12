নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (18)

18. Flowers are the symbol of love and (a) _____ (pure). They are (b) _____ (know) for their beauty and fragrance. Some flowers are (c) _____ (note) for their fragrance and some are for their beauty. But the rose is favourite to us for its colour and beauty. Its mother place is the city of Paris. The (d) _____ (Japan) are exceptionally famous for its (e) _____ (cultivate). At present, most of the countries grow rose in plenty. It (f) _____ (general) grows from June to November. Its scent makes us (g) _____ (cheer) . It makes people lively, lovely, (h) _____ (affection) and so on. Flowers are used for (i) _____ (decorate) purposes. Now, we see eye-catching (j) _____ (flower) displays which are the (k) _____ (profess) performance of a floral (l) _____ (design) . Now, there is great demand for flower at home and abroad. By (m) _____ (grow) roses in plenty, we can export them and solve our (n) _____ (employ) problem.

Answer: a. purity; b. known; c. noted/notable; d. Japanese; e. cultivation; f. generally; g. cheerful; h. affectionate; i. decorative; j. floral; k. professional; 1. designer; m. growing; n. unemployment.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

