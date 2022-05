25.

a. eat, food, we, good, should.

b. food, what, good, is, food?

c. to, eat, food, try, healthy.

d. not, body, delicious, our, food, does, need.

e. nice, a, yesterday, mother, cooked, what, dish, my!

Answer

a. We should eat good food.

b. What food is good food?

c. Try to eat healthy food.

d. Our body does not need delicious food.

e. What a nice dish my mother cooked yesterday!

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

