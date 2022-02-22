পঞ্চম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Unit 1 : Lesson (4 - 5)

4. Write at least five sentences about Tamal and Sima’s visit to Town

Hall Language Club by answering the given set of questions related to the text. (Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling)

1. Where are Tamal and Sima?

2. Why do they come to the club?

3. What do they do in the Language club to improve their speaking ability?

4. Who is the new person?

5. What is Andy Smith doing ?

Answer to the question no. 4

Sima and Tamal are in the Town Hall Language Club. They come to the club to practise speaking English. They listen to CDs and watch DVDs in English, or speak English with friends. Today there is a young man in the club named Andy Smith. He is reading a book about Bangladesh.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

পূর্বের দিনের পড়া