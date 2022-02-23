পঞ্চম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Unit 1 : Lesson (6 - 7)

Read the following text carefully and answer the questions 1.

Tamal: Hello, Andy!

Andy: Hi, Tamal! How are you?

Tamal: Fine, thanks. Andy, meet my friend, Sima Zaman.

And Sima, this is Andy. Andy Smith.

Sima: Hello, Mr. Smith.

Andy: Hello! Please call me Andy. And can I call you Sima?

Sima: Sure!

Andy: Please, sit down. Let’s chat.

1. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B (extra two are given in column B).

Column A Column B

a. fine i. without any doubt

b. friend ii. good or good enough

c. sure iii. not to engage in any work

d. really iv. a close mate

e. free v. to happen something actually

vi. to do something slowly

vii. a person who hates you

Answer to the question no. 1

a. fine– ii. good or good enough

b. friend– iv. a close mate

c. sure–i.without any doubt

d. really–v. to happen something actually

e. free–iii. not to engage in any work.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

