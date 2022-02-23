পঞ্চম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Unit 1 : Lesson (6 - 7)

পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Read the following text carefully and answer the questions 1.
Tamal: Hello, Andy!
Andy: Hi, Tamal! How are you?
Tamal: Fine, thanks. Andy, meet my friend, Sima Zaman.
And Sima, this is Andy. Andy Smith.
Sima: Hello, Mr. Smith.
Andy: Hello! Please call me Andy. And can I call you Sima?
Sima: Sure!
Andy: Please, sit down. Let’s chat.
1. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B (extra two are given in column B).
Column A Column B
a. fine i. without any doubt
b. friend ii. good or good enough
c. sure iii. not to engage in any work
d. really iv. a close mate
e. free v. to happen something actually
vi. to do something slowly
vii. a person who hates you
Answer to the question no. 1
a. fine– ii. good or good enough
b. friend– iv. a close mate
c. sure–i.without any doubt
d. really–v. to happen something actually
e. free–iii. not to engage in any work.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা