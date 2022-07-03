পড়াশোনা

ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrangement of sentences (12)

ইকবাল খান
Rearrange the following sentences in correct order.

12.

a. My mother was awakened by my shouting and came into my room.

b. I, too, got extremely terrified and started running.

c. I watched them and got delighted.

d. It was about to catch me.

e. I was sleeping alone in a room adjoining to the room where my mother was sleeping in.

f. But soon a tiger appeared there and the deer began running out of fear.

g. Last night I dreamt a horrible dream.

h. I shouted at top of my voice.

i. But the tiger ran after me.

j. In sleep I went into a deep forest and saw many beautiful deer wandering in a flock.

Answer

1. g 2. e 3. j 4. c 5. f 6. b 7. i 8. d 9. h 10. a

