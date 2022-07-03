ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrangement of sentences (12)

12.

a. My mother was awakened by my shouting and came into my room.

b. I, too, got extremely terrified and started running.

c. I watched them and got delighted.

d. It was about to catch me.

e. I was sleeping alone in a room adjoining to the room where my mother was sleeping in.

f. But soon a tiger appeared there and the deer began running out of fear.

g. Last night I dreamt a horrible dream.

h. I shouted at top of my voice.

i. But the tiger ran after me.

j. In sleep I went into a deep forest and saw many beautiful deer wandering in a flock.

Answer

1. g 2. e 3. j 4. c 5. f 6. b 7. i 8. d 9. h 10. a

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Rearrangement of sentences (11)