ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrangement of sentences (7)

7.

a. Then he invited applications.

b. The applicants were asked to meet the Sultan one by one.

c. Once there lived a Sultan in a country.

d. Then he found the desired man.

e. He wanted to appoint an honest man as his Tax Collector.

f. A number of people applied for the job.

g. All the applicants blushed and refused except one.

h. So, he asked for the wise counselor’s advice.

i. When they all arrived, the Sultan asked them to dance.

j. They came through a passage where gold coins were kept.

Answer: 1. c 2. e 3. a 4. f 5. h 6. b 7. j 8. i 9. g 10. d

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

