সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (1)

1. Once upon a time there was an old farmer. He lived with his wife and three sons in a small village. The three sons (a) _____ (‘quarrel’ habitual past) with each other. Their parents said, ‘(b) _____ (stop) ! Don’t quarrel! It’s bad!’ But they (c) _______ (listen) to their parents. One day, the sons (d) _______ (quarrel) again and the old farmer heard them. Once again he (e) _______ (‘say’ in the past) , ‘Stop!’ He then asked for the five sticks and some rope. The three boys (f) _______ (bring) the sticks and rope for their father. The old farmer then (g) ______ (tie) the sticks together with the rope. Then he said to his sons, ‘Now try and (h) ______ (break) this bundle of sticks.’

Answer: a. used to quarrel; b. stop; c. didn’t listen; d. quarreled; e. said; f. brought; g. tied; h. break.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা