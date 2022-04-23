সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (2)

2.

The three boys tried and tried, but they (a) _____ (‘can’ in the past negative) break the bundle of sticks. Then their father (b) _____ (untie) the sticks and his wife gave one stick to each of her sons. There were two more sticks and she (c) _____ (give) one to her husband and kept one for herself. ‘Now,’ she said, ‘Try and (d) _____ (break) your stick.’ This time they all broke their sticks easily. Then the old farmer (e) _____ (‘ask’ in the past) his sons, ‘Did you like my story?’ ‘Yes, we did,’ they replied. ‘What (f) _____ (to have) you learnt from it?’ he asked. The wisest son answered, ‘We (g) _____ (be) like these sticks. Together we’re strong.’ ‘Good,’ replied their father, ‘That’s right. Now you (h) _____ (know) why quarrelling is bad.’

Answer: a. could not; b. untied; c. gave; d. break; e. asked; f. have; g. are; h. know.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

