সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (15)

15. Hasan’s best friend at school is Karim. They (a) (‘be’ in the present) cousins. They (b) (sit) beside each other in the same class at school, but they (c) (live) in the same village. Karim (d) (live) on the other side of Sherpur, about two kilometers outside the town. Last month Hasan (e) (‘stay’ in the past) with Karim. Karim’s village (f) (be) like Nurgonj and his house is also similar to Hasan’s. At the side of his yard, there (g) (be) a vegetable garden. There is a fence around it. The vegetable garden is just at the side of the kitchen. Like Hasan, Karim often (h) (work) in it. He grows very good vegetables, but, like Hasan, he sometimes gets tired of them.

Answer: a. are; b. sit; c. don’t live; d. lives; e. stayed; f. is; g. is; h. works.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

