সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (21)

21. Laila was only 5 years old and (a) _____ (‘go’ in the past negative) to school then. Mrs. Amin (b) _____ (say) my parents were clever to have only two children. ‘It’s easy (c) _____ (look) after two children,’ she explained. ‘But it’s difficult (d) _____ (look) after a lot!’ Mrs. Amin also (e ) _____ (‘have’ in the past) only two children, a girl and a boy. They (f ) _____ (be) very young. The boy was only three years old, so he (g) _____ (go) to school then. But Mina was six and went to our school. She was in my class and I liked her. Mrs. Amin (h) _____ (tell) us lots of interesting stories in her class. I liked them very much. I can still remember one very funny story about a fox. It was called ‘The fox without a tail.’

Answer: a. didn’t go b. said; c. to look; d. to look; e.; had f. were; g. didn’t go; h. told.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Right forms of verbs -19