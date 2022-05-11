সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (20)

20. The next morning my father (a) (‘say’ in the past), ‘Come on, Samira, we (b) (go) to walk to your new school. We (c) (go) to meet the headmaster. He (d) (be) a friend of mine.’ So that was my first day at school. My father (e) (‘take’ in the past) me there. The primary school is quite a long way from our village. My father (f) (walk), but I ran all the way. After about half an hour, we (g) (arrive) at the school. There were many people there, but I (h) (know) anyone. I was afraid of all the new faces, because they didn’t look friendly. ‘I’m not going to enjoy this,’ I thought.

Answer

a. said; b. are going; c. are going; d. is; e. took; f. walked; g. arrived; h. didn’t know

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

