সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (22)

22. My father (a) ______ (‘take’ in the past) me to the headmaster’s room. The headmaster (b) ______ (ask) me my name and I told him. Then he (c) ______ (point) to a letter chart and asked me (d) ______ (say) some letters. I (e) ______ (‘can’ to show ability) them all. My mother (f) ______ (teach) me to read Bengali and English letters and some easy words at home. The headmaster was pleased. He (g) ______ (put) his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘You (h) ______ (do) very well. You know a lot. I hope you’ll feel happy in our school.’

Answer: a.;took b. asked; c. pointed; d. to say; e. could say; f. taught; g. put; h. did.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

