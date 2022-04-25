সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (4)

4.

Once some parts of the body were unhappy. They thought that only the stomach ate. ‘The stomach eats,’ they said, ‘but it (a) ______ (‘work’ in the negative) . We think it’s lazy. It’s greedy too.’ ‘We both (b) ______ (work) hard all day.’ said the hands. ‘We (c) ______ (wash) all the clothes and the whole body. We (d) ______ (collect) the food and cook it. We work in the fields and write letters too. Look at the stomach! It (e) ______ (‘work’ in the negative) like us. It only eats and eats.’ Then the legs (f) ______ (say) , ‘Without us the hands (g) ______ (do) much. We both carry the whole body and can sometimes run away from danger. We can jump and kick footballs too. Look at the stomach! We think it (h) ______ (work) like us. It only eats and eats.’

Answer: a. does not work; b. work;c. wash; d. collect; e. does not work; f. said; g. cannot do/do not do; h. does not work/cannot work.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

