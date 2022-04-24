সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (3)

3.

Today I (a) _____ (‘start’ in present continuous tense) my diary and (b) _____ (think) about myself. I (c) _____ (bear) on May 12, 1968 in this village near Sonapur. I have (d) _____ (live) here all my life. Sonapur is a thana in Rangpur district. We call it ‘the town’, because it has shops, a post office, a police station, a bank and many offices. This morning I (e) _____ (‘go’ in the past) there with my cousin, Laila. We walked to the river and (f) _____ (cross) it by boat. Then we walked to the post office. In the post office we (g) _____ (buy) some stamps. Then I posted my letter to Lucy. After that we returned home. Now it is 12.30 pm. I just (h) _____ (eat) my lunch and am writing my diary.

Answer: a. am starting; b. am thinking; c. was born; d. lived; e. went; f. crossed; g. bought; h. have eaten.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

