সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (5)

5.

My house is in the village of Nurgonj. It (a) (‘be’ in the negative) very far away. It is only three kilometers from Sherpur. There (b) (be) many trees around our village. Near my house we (c) (to have) a tube-well. There is also a pond near my house. At the side of my house we (d) (to have) the kitchen. There is a vegetable garden in front of it. We (e) (‘grow’ in the simple present) green vegetables and carrots. There (f) (be) a fence around the vegetable garden. We (g) (keep) the cows in a shed behind the house. We also (h) (make) a latrine at the side of the cowshed.

Answer: a. is not; b. are; c. have; d. have; e. grow; f. is; g. keep; h. have made.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Right forms of verbs - 4