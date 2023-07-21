অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation marks (28-30)

28.

man is mortal death must come at the right time we cannot avoid death death is the end of life

Answer: Man is mortal. Death must come at the right time. We cannot avoid death. Death is the end of life.

29.

it does not rain much during the winter season so the winter season appears to be a dry season people suffer from different cold-related diseases in this season i like this season more than any other season

Answer: It does not rain much during the winter season. So, the winter season appears to be a dry season. People suffer from different cold-related diseases in this season. I like this season more than any other season.

30.

hasan is not an intelligent boy he always quarrels with other students he has no attention to his studies so his teachers do not like him

Answer: Hasan is not an intelligent boy. He always quarrels with other students. He has no attention to his studies. So, his teachers do not like him.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা