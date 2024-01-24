ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Read the note to know more about the characteristics of a story.

উদাহরণ - “Whatever he said, was said well; and whatever he did, done

gracefully.”

C. Central theme:

The theme of a story is a message the writer wants to give the readers. In a story, you may find more than one theme. The central theme of a story is the lesson that the author wants you to learn. The author does not tell it in the story explicitly. You have to understand it. For that, you have to observe the characters, their activities and the results of their activities. When you will write the theme of a story, remember the following things:

• Write a complete sentence, not a word.

• Don’t write any character’s name of the story.

• And finally, the theme of the story will be true for everyone.

For example, the theme of the story ‘A Liar Cowboy’ may be ‘If you lie you

will lose the trust of people.’