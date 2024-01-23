ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি
Have You Filled a Bucket Today?
B. Point of view (POV):
The point of view of a story tells us who is telling the story.
Sometimes a character tells the story. It’s the first-person POV. You will get a lot of ‘I’, ‘me’ and ‘we’ in the first-person point of view.
Example sentences - I wanted to give a surprise. He told me to go to the field etc.
When the story is told by a narrator to the reader, it is called the second person POV. You will notice a lot of ‘you’, ‘your’, and ‘yours’ in second person POV. Example sentences- ‘You have lots of friends but you like to spend more time with your grandma.’
In the third person point of view, a narrator from outside of the story tells the story. You will get a lot of ‘he’, ‘she’, ‘it’, and ‘they’ at this POV.
Example sentences - ‘Whatever he said, was said well; and whatever he did, done gracefully.’
একটি গল্পের বর্ণনার দৃষ্টিকোণ গল্পটি কে বলছে বা বর্ণনা করছে, তা প্রকাশ করে।
কখনো কখনো গল্পের চরিত্রই গল্প বলে। এটি উত্তমপুরুষে বর্ণনা দৃষ্টিকোণ (first-person POV)।
উত্তমপুরুষে বর্ণনার দৃষ্টিকোণ থেকে গল্পে ‘I’, ‘me’ বা ‘we’ শব্দগুলো পাওয়া যায় ।
উদাহরণ - I wanted to give a surprise. He told me to go to the field.
যখন একজন বর্ণনাকারী পাঠককে গল্প বলে বা বর্ণনা করে , তখন তাকে মধ্যমপুরুষে বর্ণনার দৃষ্টিকোণ (second person POV) বলা হয়। Second Person POV-তে ‘you’, ‘your’ and ‘yours’ শব্দগুলো পাওয়া যায় ।
উদাহরণ- ‘You have lots of friends but you like to spend more time with your grandma.’
নামপুরুষে বর্ণনার দৃষ্টিকোণ বা Third Person Point Of View বলতে গল্পের বাইরে থেকে একজন কথক পাঠককে গল্প বলে বা বর্ণনা করে। নামপুরুষে বর্ণনার দৃষ্টিকোণ বা Third Person POV-তে ‘he’, ‘she’, ‘it’, and ‘they’ শব্দগুলো পাওয়া যায় ।
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
