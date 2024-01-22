ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Read the note to know more about the characteristics of a story.

একটি গল্পের বৈশিষ্ট্যগুলো সম্পর্কে আরও জানতে নিচের টীকাটি পড়ো।

The three important characteristics of a story are characters, point of narration and central theme.

A. Characters of a story: A character can be a person, animal or object/thing that plays a role in a story. A story must have at least one character. But most stories have several characters. In a story, there are different types of characters. The main character of a story is called the ‘Protagonist’. Usually, a protagonist is shown to be polite, friendly, kind, brave etc. For example, Alifa is the protagonist or main character of the story ‘My Birthday Surprise!’ The main opponent of the protagonist is called the ‘Antagonist’. He/she works against the protagonist. For example, Cinderella’s wicked stepmother is the antagonist of the story of ‘Cinderella’.