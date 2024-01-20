ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Answers:

a. A story has five basic elements. They are: the characters, the setting, the plot, the conflict, and the resolution.

b. A story gives us a clear idea about the thoughts and feelings of the writer. It sometimes bears a moral, an adventure, humour, wit or feelings about something. A poem does not have a specific beginning. It has a nice ending. The ending may be happy or sad .

c. A theme is an important idea that is woven throughout a story. A theme connects a great idea about our world with the action of a text.

d. In a story, you may find more than one theme. The key theme is the lesson that the author wants you to learn. The author doesn’t tell it in the story. You have to understand it. For that, you have to observe the characters, their activities and the results of their activities.

When you will write the theme of a story, remember the following things:

You have to write a complete sentence, not a word.

You cannot write any character’s name of the story.

And finally, the theme of the story will be true for everyone.

For example, the theme of the story ‘A Liar Cowboy’ may be ‘If you lie you lose the trust of people.’

e. The ‘Tale of the Four Friends’ is a story about looking beyond perceived

differences and working together to overcome hardship and build a sense of community.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

