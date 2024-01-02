Read The Story (পর্ব-৯) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

‘Can we all go see the Protima together?’ ‘Of course!’ Nandini clapped her hands in delight. ‘It’ll be so much fun! Won’t it?’ ‘Yes, it will!’ The next day Nandini told her friends Sadib, Anti and Michael all about Puja. They were so excited to hear about everything they would do together! And after that, they all started counting the days until Puja. Before Puja, Nandini went with her mother and father to buy new clothes. A stage was being made near their house and one day a Protima was set up there, Maa Durga on a lion, with Lakshmi and Saraswati next to her and Kartik and Ganesh are next

to them.

‘আমরা কি সবাই মিলে প্রতিমা দেখতে যেতে পারব?’ ‘অবশ্যই!’ নন্দিনী খুশিতে হাততালি দিল। ‘অনেক মজা হবে! তা–ই না?’ ‘হ্যাঁ হবে!’ পরের দিন নন্দিনী তার বন্ধু সাদিব, অন্তি এবং মাইকেলকে পূজার বিষয়ে সব খুলে বলল। তারা একসঙ্গে কী কী করবে সবকিছু শুনে খুব উদ্দীপিত হলো! আর তার পরই তারা সবাই দিন গুণতে থাকল কবে পূজা হবে। পূজার আগে নন্দিনী মা-বাবার সঙ্গে নতুন জামাকাপড় কিনতে গিয়েছিল। তাদের বাড়ির কাছে একটি মঞ্চ তৈরি করা হলো এবং একদিন সেখানে একটি প্রতিমা স্থাপন করা হলো, সিংহের ওপর মা দুর্গা, তার পাশে লক্ষ্মী ও সরস্বতী এবং তাদের পাশেই ছিল কার্তিক ও গণেশ।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা