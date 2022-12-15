প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২২ | ইংরেজি (৩)

∎ Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.
9.
a) to/ going/ am/ Chittagong/ I.
b) Jessica/ from/ is/ where?
c) me/ clap/ with
d) what/ interesting/ magazine/ is/ it/ an!
e) stop/ didn’t/ he
Answer :
a) I am going to Chittagong.
b) Where is Jessica from?
c) Clap with me.
d) What an interesting magazine it is!
e) He didn’t stop.
10.
a) in/ five/ Sima/ is/ class.
b) do/ spend/ you/ how/ time/ your/ leisure?
c) name/ your/ me/ tell.
d) good/ very/ not/ I/ at/ am/ painting.
e) nice/ is/ painting/ how/ your!
Answer :
a) Sima is in class five.
b) How do you spend your leisure time?
c) Tell me your name.
d) I am not very good at painting.
e) How nice your painting is!
11.
a) to/ was/ the/ I/ ground/ strongly/ fastened.
b) up/ I/ when/ wake/ did?
c) now/ do/ right/ it.
d) address/ know/ he/ doesn’t/ your.
e) idea/ how/ your/ fantastic/ is!
Answer :
a) I was strongly fastened to the ground.
b) When did I wake up?
c) Do it right now.
d) He doesn’t know your address.
e) How fantastic your idea is!
12.
a) eat/ fruits/ vegetables/ everyday/ I/ and
b) food/ food/ is/ good/ what?
c) picture/ at/ the/ look/ pyramid/ the/ of/ food
d) Shouldn’t/ you/ a lot/ eat/of/ chocolate
e) that/ wonderful/ oh,/ sounds!
Answer :
a) I eat fruits and vegetables everyday.
b) What food is good food?
c) Look at the picture of the food pyramid.
d) You shouldn’t eat a lot of chocolate.
e) Oh, that sounds wonderful!
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা