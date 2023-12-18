The Frog and the Ox : Answering Questions | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Answer the following questions. নিচের প্রশ্নগুলোর উত্তর দাও।

a. Who is the biggest creature in the pond?

b. What did the frog do to be as big as the ox?

c. How do you describe the frog?

d. Whom do you think is bigger, the frog or the ox?

e. What have you learnt from the story?