ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Now, read a note on ‘The Rhyming Pattern of a Poem’ and explore the rhyming patterns of the poem ‘True Royalty.’

এখন ‘The Rhyming Pattern of a Poem’ –সংক্রান্ত একটি নোট পড়ো এবং True Royalty কবিতার ছন্দের ধরনগুলো খুঁজে বের করো।

Note:

You have already learned that Rhyming is one of the notable (উল্লেখযোগ্য) features (বৈশিষ্ট্য) of a poem. Here, we will learn how to identify the rhyming pattern of a poem. The rhyming pattern of a poem is called Rhyme Scheme. A rhyme scheme refers to the sounds that repeat at the end of a line or stanza. A rhyme scheme can change line by line, stanza by stanza, or continue throughout a poem. There are several rhyme schemes used in poetry. Some of the most popular rhyme schemes are given here.

জেনে নাও কবিতার লাইনগুলোর ছন্দের ধরন। #Alternate Rhyme Pattern: Here, the first and third-lines rhyme at the end, and the second-and fourth-lines rhyme and the end following the pattern.

ABAB for each stanza. For example:

‘Bring me my Bow of burning gold: A

Bring me my arrows of desire: B

Bring me my Spear: O clouds unfold! A

Bring me my Chariot of fire!’ B

Here, the poet uses two different end sounds in lines 1-4. The first-and third-lines rhyme with ‘gold’ and ‘unfold,’ with the second and fourth lines rhyming with the words ‘desire’and ‘fire’.

Ballad: It contains three stanzas with the rhyme pattern of ‘ABABBCBC’ followed by ‘BCBC’.

Monorhyme: Here, every line of a poem uses the same rhyme pattern.

To explore the rhyming pattern of the poem, first, read the poem carefully. Then, check and write the ending sounds of each verse/line in the blank spaces at the end of every line. Later, check your answers in pairs/groups.

কবিতার ছন্দের ধরন খুঁজে বের করতে প্রথমে কবিতাটি মনোযোগ দিয়ে পড়ো। তারপর প্রতিটি লাইনের শেষে খালি জায়গায় প্রতিটি পদ/লাইনের শেষ sound গুলো লেখো। পরে জোড়ায়/দলে ভাগ হয়ে তোমাদের উত্তরগুলো মিলিয়ে নাও।