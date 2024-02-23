ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই
অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Beauty in Poetry
Now, read a note on ‘The Rhyming Pattern of a Poem’ and explore the rhyming patterns of the poem ‘True Royalty.’
এখন ‘The Rhyming Pattern of a Poem’ –সংক্রান্ত একটি নোট পড়ো এবং True Royalty কবিতার ছন্দের ধরনগুলো খুঁজে বের করো।
Note:
You have already learned that Rhyming is one of the notable (উল্লেখযোগ্য) features (বৈশিষ্ট্য) of a poem. Here, we will learn how to identify the rhyming pattern of a poem. The rhyming pattern of a poem is called Rhyme Scheme. A rhyme scheme refers to the sounds that repeat at the end of a line or stanza. A rhyme scheme can change line by line, stanza by stanza, or continue throughout a poem. There are several rhyme schemes used in poetry. Some of the most popular rhyme schemes are given here.
জেনে নাও কবিতার লাইনগুলোর ছন্দের ধরন। #Alternate Rhyme Pattern: Here, the first and third-lines rhyme at the end, and the second-and fourth-lines rhyme and the end following the pattern.
ABAB for each stanza. For example:
‘Bring me my Bow of burning gold: A
Bring me my arrows of desire: B
Bring me my Spear: O clouds unfold! A
Bring me my Chariot of fire!’ B
Here, the poet uses two different end sounds in lines 1-4. The first-and third-lines rhyme with ‘gold’ and ‘unfold,’ with the second and fourth lines rhyming with the words ‘desire’and ‘fire’.
Ballad: It contains three stanzas with the rhyme pattern of ‘ABABBCBC’ followed by ‘BCBC’.
Monorhyme: Here, every line of a poem uses the same rhyme pattern.
To explore the rhyming pattern of the poem, first, read the poem carefully. Then, check and write the ending sounds of each verse/line in the blank spaces at the end of every line. Later, check your answers in pairs/groups.
কবিতার ছন্দের ধরন খুঁজে বের করতে প্রথমে কবিতাটি মনোযোগ দিয়ে পড়ো। তারপর প্রতিটি লাইনের শেষে খালি জায়গায় প্রতিটি পদ/লাইনের শেষ sound গুলো লেখো। পরে জোড়ায়/দলে ভাগ হয়ে তোমাদের উত্তরগুলো মিলিয়ে নাও।
Stanza-1 is done for you.
Stanza-1
There was never a Queen like Balki__s, [the ending sound of this verse is /s/.] A
From here to the wide world’s en_____d_; B
But Balkis talked to a butterfl_____y_ C
As you would talk to a frien_____d_. D
So, the ending sounds of stanza-1 looks like -
Stanza-1
Verse/line 1…………….. s Verse/line 2…………….. d
Verse/line 3…………….. y Verse/line 4…………….. d
Now notice at the beginning of the verse, the name of the rhyming pattern is written. As,
এবার স্তবকের শুরু এবং ছন্দের ধরনের নাম লক্ষ করো।
Verse 1 is named A (ending sound s),
Verse 2 is named B (ending sound d),
Verse 3 is named C (ending sound y) and
Verse 4 is named B (ending sound d).
Finally, we can say that the rhyming pattern of the first stanza is ABCB.
Now, it’s your turn to identify the rhyming patterns of the rest two stanzas.
Later, share them with the whole class.
এখন বাকি দুটি স্তবকের ছন্দের ধরন শনাক্ত করো এবং পুরো ক্লাসের সঙ্গে তা শেয়ার করো।
Stanza-2
There was never a King like Solomon______, D
Not since the world began_____; E
But Solomon talked to a butterfly_______ F
As a man would talk to a man______. E
Stanza-3
She was Queen of Sabae_________G
And he was Asia’s Lord_______ H
But they both of ’em talked to butterflies_______ I
When they took their walks abroad______. H
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
