ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Simile

A simile (উপমা) is a figure of speech and it is mainly used to compare two or more things that possess (ধারণ করে) a similar quality. A simile is defined as ‘a word or phrase that compares something to something else, using the words like or as.’ For example, as white as milk, black like hair, brave like a lion, busy like bees, as fast as a cheetah. Simile is a powerful tool for making language more interesting, descriptive (বর্ণনামূলক), and creative (সৃষ্টিশীল).

1. As

An example sentence: His shirt is as white as snow.

Here, the colour of the shirt is compared to snow which expresses the whiteness of the shirt.

2. Like

An example sentence: Our freedom fighters fought like lions.

In this example, the strength (বল) and courage (সাহস) of our freedom fighters are compared to those of the lions.

A simile provides (দেয়) a mental image to the readers or listeners. That’s how it makes a better connection between a reader/listener and the text. For this reason, people use simile in their conversations and poets use it in their writings.

It’s time to identify the similes in the poem! You can write your answers in the given grid in your textbook.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

