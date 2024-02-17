বাংলা - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Text-2

I live in a small village in Bangladesh. Although (যদিও) this place is remote (প্রত্যন্ত/বিচ্ছিন্ন) and not so developed (উন্নত), visitors love it for its beautiful, green landscape. Its environment is as refreshing as the gentle morning breeze (মৃদুমন্দ বাতাস). The people living here are friendly. They work as hard as an ant gathering its harvest (ফসল). If you visit my village, you can enjoy the colourful cropland, the fresh food and the warm hospitality of the villagers. Especially (বিশেষ করে) you can taste the mangoes which are as sweet as honey. A river surrounds the village like a snake. There is a market in the heart of the village. Whenever you visit there, you see people are as busy as bees. You can move anywhere at any time, as it is as safe as your home. It is also one of the cleanest villages in this area. The only difficulty that you may face is a power cut. Very often, the night is as quiet as a sleeping baby here. But then again you can enjoy the beauty of the night sky. So, if you plan to spend some time in nature, my village will be a good choice.

Questions

a. Read the two texts and list the changes made in Text 2.

b. Do you think these changes make Text-2 more interesting (মজাদার) and meaningful (অর্থপূর্ণ) than Text-1

If your answer is yes/no, explain (ব্যাখ্যা করা) it with examples (উদাহরণগুলো).

c. Do you think these changes in Text-2 establish (স্থাপন করা) a strong connection between the text and readers? If your answer is yes/no, explain it with examples.

d. Do you think, these changes help you to create (সৃষ্টি করা) a picture (ছবি) of the village in your mind? Again, explain your answer with an example.

Answer: Try yourself.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

