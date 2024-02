ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

I am Habib, a proud Bangladeshi. To me, my motherland is as dear as (1) my parents. We achieved (লাভ করেছি) our independence (স্বাধীনতা) by sacrificing (ত্যাগ) the lives of 30 lacs people who were as brave (সাহসী) as (2) _____ . The colour of the circle of our flag is as red as (3) _____ . The green colour of the flag is an emblem (প্রতীক) of the greenery (সবুজ গাছপালা) of nature (প্রকৃতি) in Bangladesh. My grandparents also fought (লড়াই করেছিল) for this land. My grandfather was as wise (জ্ঞানী) as (4) _____ , who faced the enemies (শত্রু) bravely (সাহসের সঙ্গে) and blew away (উড়িয়ে দিয়েছিল) a connecting bridge to our village. My grandmother also helped the Mukti Bahini of our locality (স্থানীয়) with food, shelter (আশ্রয়) and first aid as silently (নীরবে) as (5) _____ . In one face-to-face attack (আক্রমণ), they killed my 8 year old aunt, whose dead body was found at the front of our house. My father told me that her face was as fresh as (6) _____ while burying (সমাহিত করা). When my father spoke about the history of our liberation war, it seemed (মনে হয়েছিল) his eyes could visualize (দৃষ্টিগোচর করা) those incidents (ঘটনাগুলো) as clearly as (7) _____ and then tears rolled down (গড়িয়ে পড়ছিল) from his eyes.

Answer: Try yourself.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

