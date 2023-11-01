সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Let’s Explore the Sentences - ‘Bellerophon of Greece’ (পর্ব - ৯)

It started to breathe fire as soon as it spotted them. Bellerophon shot arrow after arrow but could not kill the beast.

তাদের দেখামাত্রই সে আগুন নিশ্বাস ফেলতে শুরু করে। বেলেরোফোন তিরের পর তির ছুড়েছিল, কিন্তু জন্তুটিকে হত্যা করতে পারেনি।

At last, he took his spear and threw it toward the opened mouth of the Chimera. With that strike, he killed the beast and took its head as proof of his success.

অবশেষে, সে তার বর্শা নিয়ে কাইমেরার খোলা মুখের দিকে ছুড়ে মারল। সেই আঘাতের মাধ্যমে সে জন্তুটিকে হত্যা করে এবং তার সাফল্যের প্রমাণ হিসেবে তার মাথা নিয়ে আসে।

He got a hero’s welcome when he got back to Lycia.