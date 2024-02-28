ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি
ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
The Box Under the Tree
‘I have an idea,’ says Zahin. Zahin shares his idea with the group. The next day, Jamal is sitting under the tree as usual, but Zahin’s group is nowhere to be seen.
জাহিন বলে, ‘আমার একটা ধারণা আছে।’ জাহিন তার আইডিয়াটি গ্রুপের সঙ্গে শেয়ার করে। পরের দিন যথারীতি জামাল গাছের নিচে বসে আছে, কিন্তু জাহিনের দলকে কোথাও দেখা যাচ্ছে না।
Feeling a little disheartened Jamal stands up leaning against the tree. He starts to search for something besides the tree. ‘Ah, there you are,’ Jamal says to himself holding two crutches in his hands.
জামাল কিছুটা হতাশ হয়ে গাছের সঙ্গে হেলান দিয়ে দাঁড়ায়। সে গাছের পাশে কিছু খুঁজতে থাকে। ‘আহ, তুমি আছ,’ জামাল তার হাতে দুটি ক্রাচ ধরে নিজেকে বলে।
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা